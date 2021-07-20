Domestic help plots burglary of businessman's home

Domestic help, his friends burgle Koramangala businessman's house

Police said they nabbed the four men six hours after the burglary

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 05:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four men from Bihar who allegedly burgled a businessman’s house have been arrested. 

One of the four men, Chhotu Kumar, 19, was working as a domestic help with the businessman whose house is in Koramangala 5th Block. Chhotu’s accomplices, Ranjit Kumar, 19, Gautam Kumar, 20, and Pankaj Kumar Mukiya, 22, lived as paying guests. 

Police said they nabbed the four men six hours after the burglary. They recovered 17.5 kilograms of silver articles worth Rs 20 lakh and three expensive wrist watches. 

Chhotu earlier stayed as a paying guest in Marathahalli and moved to the employer’s house with the job. When the businessman went out of the city, Chhotu called his friends and stole the valuables by letting the security guard sleep on July 14. He hid the stolen items at his friend’s PG room.

