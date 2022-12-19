Double murder in Koramangala: Bizman's staffers killed by burglars

Suspected burglars broke into the house of a businessman in the upscale Koramangala 2nd Block and killed two of his household staff before fleeing with gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash, police said.

The bodies of Kariyappa, (45) and Bahaddur (28) were found on Sunday.

They worked for Rajagopal Reddy, who was away with family at the time. Special teams are hunting for the killers, said C K Baba, DCP (Southeast).

Also Read | Bengaluru: Woman's suicide turns out to be murder by her live-in partner

Davangere native Kariyappa had been working at Reddy’s house for the last 30 years while Bahaddur, from Assam, joined as a security guard, two years ago.

Bahaddur stood guard outside the house when the burglars waylaid him on Saturday night after months of reconnaissance, police sources said.

They gagged and tied him up before throwing him in an underground sump. He drowned. Later, they sneaked into the house and fatally hacked Kariyappa, who was asleep in the bedroom.

After that, the gang stole the jewellery and cash and fled from the scene.

The murders were discovered by the housekeeping staff on Sunday morning.