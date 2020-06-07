DPS says it's not selling masks, files police complaint

Delhi Public School (DPS) has filed a police complaint about “fake” social media messages that it was selling face masks for Rs 400.

Pictures of masks with the DPS name and logo printed on them were widely shared on social media. Many parents questioned the school while some described the so-called sale as a “robbery”.

There are five DPS institutions in Bengaluru and one in Mysuru.

As the news spread, the department of primary education sought to verify it. The special officer to the Primary and Secondary Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar, shot off a letter to the commissioner for public instruction, saying: “The news spreading on social media platforms about DPS selling masks to students for Rs 400 has created tension among parents. Regarding this, verify and submit the report.”

Mansoor Ali Khan, member, board of management, DPS, then filed the police complaint. “The Delhi Public School, Bengaluru South, North, East, Electronics City and Mysuru are not selling masks or sanitisers to parents and students. Some miscreants are spreading fake messages on social media platforms and trying to tarnish the image of the school. I request the police to nab those miscreants and initiate action against them,” his complaint reads.

The school also issued a clarification to parents. “It has been brought to our notice that some agencies are using the school’s name and logo to sell products like masks and sanitisers. Kindly note that the school is not associated with such vendors. Please refrain from falling prey to these anti-social elements who see an opportunity in such adverse circumstances,” reads the message sent by the school.