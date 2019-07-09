Driver killed as cab crashes into waiting truck

A cab lost control and crashed into a truck waiting at a signal junction at Sadahalli Gate on Monday morning, killing the driver and injuring three passengers.

The driver has been identified as 40-year-old Dorje from Jharkhand. The three injured people have been shifted to a private hospital, where they are said to be out of danger. The police said the cab was ferrying three passengers to the airport from the Bylakuppe camp. The truck at the signal was headed to Hyderabad. They suspect that the cab driver was over-speeding and failed to notice the truck at the signal.