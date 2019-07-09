Driver stabbed to death by friend

A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death in a drunken brawl for using expletives in JJ Nagar on the night of July 7.

The deceased has been identified as Vasanth Kumar, and the police have arrested Kamal, a neighbour of the victim and his friend,

According to the police, the two were unmarried and stayed at a rented house next to each other in JJ Nagar. While Kumar drove the autorickshaw for a living, Kamal worked as a painter. They both would consume liquor regularly.

On Sunday, the two consumed alcohol in a local bar. While on the way, they had an argument where Kumar used expletives against Kamal. When the fight turned physical, a few residents tried to pacify them.

Later around 12 am, Kamal, armed with a knife, came to Kumar’s house and stabbed him on his thigh repeatedly. Kumar began to bleed profusely. Neighbours shifted him to Victoria Hospital, where he later succumbed to excessive bleeding. The JJ Nagar police arrested Kamal.