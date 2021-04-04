Driving school owner killed in accident on KH Road

The owner of a motor driving school died after being run over by a motorbike on KH Road (Double Road) in central Bengaluru early on Saturday morning, police said.

Subramani C was crossing the road in front of the KSRTC central offices when a sports motorbike heading towards Richmond Road struck him. He fell down and sustained grievous injuries, which proved fatal. The motorbike rider, identified by police as Maazj Rahman, 33, also suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Subramani ran Mani Motor Driving Training School in Sudhama Nagar and lived on Mission Road. Rahman, a programme manager at a construction company, was riding to Lavelle Road for an errand at the time of the accident. The motorbike is registered in his father’s name. The family lives in 4th ‘T’ Block, Jayanagar.

An officer from the jurisdictional Wilson Garden traffic police said they had registered a case against Rahman and would take further necessary action against him once he recovered.