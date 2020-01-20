Drug check: Fake cops rob Japanese man

Posing as police officers, two unidentified men robbed a 55-year-old Japanese national on the pretext of checking him for drugs on Ballari Road in northern Bengaluru on January 15.

Daiki Mizuno, an aeronautical engineer, left his flat in Godrej Platinum, Kempapura, around 4.30 pm to go to Lavelle Road for a dinner with a friend. As he waited for a cab on Ballari Road, two men walked up to him and started questioning him about where he lives and works. They introduced themselves as policemen and said they would like to frisk him for drugs. Daiki handed over his bag, wallet and an iPhone 11 worth Rs 70,000. The duo took the phone, Rs 5,000 in cash and dumped the wallet on the ground before taking to their heels.

Daiki was convinced they were robbers, and filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Amruthahalli police. A police officer said they had opened a case of cheating and are reviewing the CCTV footage to track down the robbers.