Drug distributor sells Remdesivir illegally, arrested

A drug distributor supplying medicines and medical equipment to local druggists has been arrested by CCB police for black marketing Remdesivir.

They seized 55 vials of Remdesivir from the arrested Huzaif, Martin, K P Suman and Prakash, besides registering a case against them, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

Police said Suman ran the ‘Kartikeya’ drug distribution agency, while Huzaif and Martin ran ‘Sonalika’ drug stores and Prakash had a store named ‘Venkateshwara’.

Suman bought Remdesivir from drug companies, contacted relatives of Covid patients through his network in hospitals and offered the drug for Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000 per vial.

Separate police teams have also found that he distributed Remdesivir to few pharmacists and created artificial scarcity.

"They would hoard the drug and lie to hospitals. But would sell it to those offering Rs 10,000. We are collecting details about his agency permit," an investigating officer said.