Drug lord's aide held with 205 kg of ganja in Bengaluru

Police in eastern Bengaluru's DJ Halli have arrested an aide of notorious drug peddler Jollu Imran and confiscated 205 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.3 crore from him.

Police said Syed Tannu alias Limbu was caught peddling ganja near the sugar market in DJ Halli recently. Police had been looking out for him as he faced an arrest warrant in at least one of the several criminal cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He is also wanted for attempted murder, according to police.

Imran, Tannu's guru, faces 18 criminal cases and was arrested two months ago after being on the run for four years. Police believe that he smuggled drugs from Andhra Pradesh and sold them to customers in Bengaluru.