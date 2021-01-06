Drug peddlers catering to Kerala techies nabbed

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Banaswadi police have caught four drug peddlers in two cases and seized a large haul of drugs in their possession.

Capturing three inter-state drug traders, CCB sleuths recovered 200 grams of MDMA, 150 grams of Hashish oil, three mobile phones and Rs 2,000 in

cash. Altogether, the haul is worth Rs 15 lakh.

On getting information that Rameesh, 28, Asheer, 32, and Shahzin, 19, are attempting to sell drugs before a restaurant, CCB police on Monday rushed to Neeladri Nagar Main Road and nabbed them.

While Rameesh is from Kozhikode, Asheer and Shahzin hail from Kannur. Asheer is a vegetable vendor and the other two are unemployed.

A senior official said that the men are sub-peddlers who sourced the drugs from another trader and supplied it to their organised customers including techies and other private employees mostly from Kerala.

Ganja pedlder caught

In another case, Banaswadi police arrested Riyaz, 38, of Ramanagar, and seized 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.75 lakh. He was caught near the IOC flyover in Banaswadi trying to sell ganja on the footpath on December 2. Riyaz sourced drugs from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and sell it to sub peddlers in Bengaluru.