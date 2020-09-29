Drugs case: Realtor Sangeeth Dantakudi questioned for 12 hours

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) questioned realtor Sangeeth Dantakudi in the Sandalwood drugs scandal for almost 12 hours on Monday.

Dantakudi is a family member of a senior politician who passed away several years ago.

Police searched his house in Sadashivanagar, North Bengaluru, in the early hours of Monday before detaining him for questioning. "We didn't find any drugs in his house but questioned him at the CCB office because he had been in constant contact with the suspects arrested in the drugs case," a senior police officer said.

Dantakudi was also said to have been in regular touch with CCB assistant commissioner of police M R Mudhavi, who has been suspended for "tipping off" some suspects in the case. Dantakudi was questioned about his friendship with the ACP as well as the suspects, the officer added.

Another officer said they had got "key" information from Dantakudi and that they were verifying the same. He has been asked to appear for questioning whenever summoned.