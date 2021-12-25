Drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore stashed in wooden tie boxes seized in Bengaluru

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that it had seized 968 grams of amphetamine and 2.8 kilos of ephedrine from an African.

Acting on information provided by officials of the Chennai and Bengaluru units, NCB officials caught Benjamin Sunday alias Antony who had allegedly sourced the drugs from Mumbai and wanted to courier them abroad.

The drug was concealed in the cavities of three wooden tie boxes. Each was packed with 165 grams of amphetamine. Besides this, 237 grams and 236 grams of the same drug were packed into backrests. The drug peddler used separate metal pulleys to conceal 1.8 kilograms and 1.07 kilograms of ephedrine to avoid detection.

NCB officials said that with Antony’s arrest, they had neutralised an African drug syndicate systematically operating in South India.

The seized drugs are worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Cases abroad

Antony, involved in both importing and exporting drugs, is married to an Indian woman in Chennai.

He is wanted in two cases in Chennai, in which officials seized 113 grams of cocaine in September 2018 and 295 grams of methamphetamine in September this year.

He is also wanted in two international seizures where officials recovered 800 grams and 559 grams of methamphetamine separately in November 2021 in Australia.

