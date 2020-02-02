Drunk father beaten by son dies

An alcoholic, who was beaten by his son for torturing his family members, died in his sleep.

The Soladevanahalli police have arrested Gagan (19) for the death of his father, Dodda Chowdappa (56).

A senior police officer said Chowdappa was a native of Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district. A couple of years ago, he migrated to the city and stayed in Ganapathi Nagar with his wife and two sons. He was working in Syndicate Bank, and was addicted to alcohol. “He was irregular to work and consumed alcohol all day. Every day, he would pick a fight with his family over trivial issues. His wife and sons were fed up with his behaviour,” the officer said.

On January 28, Chowdappa came home drunk and started to quarrel. Enraged, Gagan picked up a stick and beat him on his back and chest. Chowdappa went to his room and fell asleep. The next morning he did not wake up. In the afternoon, his wife went to wake him up and found that he wasn’t breathing.

Initially, the police lodged a report of natural death. But after the post-mortem report showed the assault marks, a murder case was registered.

Gagan, pursuing a diploma course in a private college, has been arrested.

He told police he had no intention to kill his father, but assaulted him in a fit of rage.