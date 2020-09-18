Drunk garment firm owner crashes car into scooter, kills rider

Wilson Garden traffic police arrested a 30-year-old garment company owner for killing a motorist and injuring the driver of a car on Wednesday night.

Since Rohit C S Kedia, who lives in a Bommassandra apartment and owner of Shakti Textiles, was drunk during the incident, he was booked under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police said Rohit partied in ITC Gardenia with friends since Wednesday afternoon. At 8.50 pm, he drove his KIA SUV (registration number KA-01-MT-9335) from the hotel towards Richmond Circle.

Despite the signal being red and other vehicles waiting for it to clear, Rohit drove at a recklessly high speed, swerving into a scooter (registration number KA-04-ET- 465) and thudding into a car (registration number KA-14-P-8018) and found himself unable to move the car any further.

Kiran, a 23-year-old insurance firm peon and resident of Kanakanapalya, was jammed with his scooter between the SUV and another car and died on the spot. Srikanth B N, who drove the other car, found his right leg almost crushed.

Detaining Rohit, police tested him with an alcometer, which read 49 MG-100 ML, which revealed a clear violation. Convinced that he was also on drugs, police took him for a medical test and sent his samples to the Forensic Science Lab (FSL), said an investigating officer.

Rohit has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The SUV is registered in his father’s name. Rohit is a partner at his father’s garment company.