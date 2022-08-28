Drunk inspector suspended for 'threatening' hotel manager

A police inspector has been suspended for threatening the woman manager of a hotel in an inebriated state.

Gopalakrishna Gowda, the inspector of the KP Agarahara police station in western Bengaluru, allegedly abused and threatened the hotel manager after she declined to give him a room. She said all rooms were occupied.

Police sources said a drunk Gowda had walked into the hotel in JB Nagar, East Bengaluru, around 2.30 am recently and asked the front office staff for a room. The staff told him all the rooms were full.

Also Read | Employee on cash collection duty claims he lost Rs 41 lakh

The inspector got angry and started an argument with the staff. The commotion drew the woman manager, and she tried to reason with the inspector. But Gowda was in no mood to listen and reportedly misbehaved with her. “I’m an inspector. How dare you refuse me a room? What’s your name? Where do you stay? I will not spare you. I’ll get the hotel shut,” he is reported to have told the manager.

The hotel staff called the police control room for help. A patrol car soon pulled into the hotel and conducted inquiries. The hotel staff later filed a complaint.

The JB Nagar police took up an NCR (Non-Cognisable Report), police sources said.

After taking note of the matter, the police top brass conducted a preliminary inquiry.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) A Subramanyeswara Rao has issued an order to suspend the inspector.