Drunk Nepali man stabs friend to death in Bengaluru

A drunken Nepali man stabbed his friend and coworker, who was also inebriated, in a brawl and later surrendered to the police.

Girinagar police, investigating the case, identified the victim as Siddaraju (45), originally from Mandya, and the suspect as Tilak, 26, a Nepal native. The duo was working in a butcher shop for the last eight years and used to party together regularly.

Police said Tilak and Siddaraju stayed at a rented place in D’souza Nagar, where the incident took place, with four other friends. Their employer gave them a motorcycle for commuting purposes, which they had taken home on Sunday.

They partied with four friends on Sunday night. Around 11 pm, Tilak asked for the bike key, but Siddaraju declined to hand it over. The duo fought, while the other four tried to pacify them in vain.

After fighting for about 10 minutes, Siddaraju picked up the lid of the pressure cooker lying on the floor and hit Tilak on the head.

An infuriated Tilak fetched a knife and stabbed Siddaraju multiple times, leaving him in a pool of blood.

A police officer said Tilak surrendered at the police station, narrating the incident. An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 302 (committing a murder).