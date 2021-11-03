Drunk selfie-seeker attacks actor Vijay Sethupathi's PA

Drunk selfie-seeker roughs up actor Vijay Sethupathi's assistant at airport

Airport police said that there was no formal complaint registered pertaining to the incident

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 03 2021, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 09:02 ist
The Kempegowda International Airport. Credit: DH file photo

A drunk fan allegedly attacked the personal assistant of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi after his request for a selfie was turned down, police said.

The incident happened at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Tuesday night and was caught on camera. The video has gone viral on social media.

Sources at the airport said that Vijay, his support staff and security assistants were leaving the airport when a man suddenly ran up to them from behind and tried to violently sit on the shoulders of Johnson, the actor's personal assistant.

Johnson instantly turned around to retaliate, and the attacker was subsequently pinned down by the guards.

An officer from the airport police station said that Johnson had turned down the attacker's request for a selfie with the actor because he had found him drunk.

"The man got agitated and tried to assault Johnson in a fit of rage," the officer added.

Written apology

Police haven't registered a case against the attacker because no formal complaint was filed. The attacker tendered an unconditional apology to the actor's team, the police officer said. The man was also an airport passenger.

Vijay is visiting Bengaluru to take part in a film shoot and personal events.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vijay Sethupathi
KIA
Bengaluru
Assault

What's Brewing

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

Older HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer rate up to 87%

Older HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer rate up to 87%

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

 