Drunk selfie-seeker roughs up actor Vijay Sethupathi's assistant at Bengaluru airport

A drunk fan allegedly attacked the personal assistant of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi after his request for a selfie was turned down, police said.

The incident happened at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Tuesday night and was caught on camera. The video has gone viral on social media.

Sources at the airport said that Vijay, his support staff and security assistants were leaving the airport when a man suddenly ran up to them from behind and tried to violently sit on the shoulders of Johnson, the actor's personal assistant.

Johnson instantly turned around to retaliate, and the attacker was subsequently pinned down by the guards.

An officer from the airport police station said that Johnson had turned down the attacker's request for a selfie with the actor because he had found him drunk.

"The man got agitated and tried to assault Johnson in a fit of rage," the officer added.

Written apology

Police haven't registered a case against the attacker because no formal complaint was filed. The attacker tendered an unconditional apology to the actor's team, the police officer said. The man was also an airport passenger.

Vijay is visiting Bengaluru to take part in a film shoot and personal events.

