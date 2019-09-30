Drunk techie 'tears' cop's uniform at Koramangala bar

Three software engineers allegedly abused and tore the uniform of a policeman during a drunken brawl at a bar in Koramangala.

Prashanth Babu, 26, of Ramamurthy Nagar, Vinod, 27, of BTM Layout, and Vijay, 38, of Banashankari, allegedly caused a ruckus in front of Pingara Family Restaurant and Bar around 1.35 am on Sunday. A few local residents called the police.

Assistant sub-inspector K Nagaraj and head constable B Krishnan rushed to the spot and asked the trio to go home. But the men were drunk to the gills and allegedly abused the policemen. They even pushed and shoved them. The policemen felt outnumbered and called in the reinforcements.

Meanwhile, an enraged Babu attacked the head constable with a bottle and tore his uniform. But before things could get out of hand, a Hoysala patrol car pulled in and the trio was hauled up to the police station.

Police said the trio was taken to a hospital for a medical examination. The men were booked for assault and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties. A magistrate later remanded them in judicial custody.