Drunk youth crashes Into 20 vehicles, assaulted by public in Bengaluru

A 21-year-old youth crashed into 20 vehicles in Gayatri Nagar on Monday night while driving under the influence of alcohol. The public apprehended and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The driver, identified as Chandrashekar, is a mason and resident of Subramanyanagar.

Chandrashekar and his friend Nikhil consumed alcohol on Monday and proceeded to drive the car. On reaching 1st Main in Gayatri Nagar, Chandrashekar began driving recklessly and collided with multiple vehicles, including cars and motorcycles.

Witnesses in the area pursued the car and managed to catch Chandrashekar. In a state of panic, he attempted to flee, but ended up causing further damage by colliding with additional vehicles.

The Malleswaram traffic police reported that approximately four owners, whose vehicles were significantly damaged, have filed complaints against Chandrashekar. The incident is currently under investigation.