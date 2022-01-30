Duo arrested for stabbing relative to death in Bengaluru

Duo arrested for stabbing relative to death in B'luru

JB Nagar police have registered a murder case and are investigating

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 30 2022, 05:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 05:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Jeevan Bima Nagar police have arrested two youngsters who stabbed their relative over a trivial row in New Thippasandra on Friday night.

Vinay, 19, and Mohan, 18, both residents of New Thippasandra and daily wage labourers, fought on Friday night regarding sleeping on a cot.

Hearing the commotion, the victim Venkatesh (21) intervened to pacify them. In the melee, the duo assaulted Venkatesh and one of them stabbed him with a glass piece. A profusely bleeding Venkatesh was taken to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Venkatesh lived in the same neighbourhood as the accused. He worked as an attendant at a gymnasium. JB Nagar police have registered a murder case and are investigating.

