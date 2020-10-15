Duo arrested in Bengaluru for possessing explosives  

Internal Security Division officials caught two men and recovered gelatine sticks and detonators near the Kadugodi bus stop on Monday.

Annayya (40) and his associate Rajendra (50) were caught red-handed as they waited near the bus stop.

Balraj G, the police inspector who arrested the accused, said the duo did not possess the required licence to procure such a large cache of explosives. When questioned, they did not provide any proof. Both were taken into custody and booked under various sections of the Explosives Act.

Police had taken them into custody to ascertain the source. Officials suspected that the duo might have stolen the explosives and were trying to sell them.