Duo arrested in Bengaluru for possessing explosives  

Duo arrested in Bengaluru for possessing explosives

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 15 2020, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 02:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Internal Security Division officials caught two men and recovered gelatine sticks and detonators near the Kadugodi bus stop on Monday.

Annayya (40) and his associate Rajendra (50) were caught red-handed as they waited near the bus stop.

Balraj G, the police inspector who arrested the accused, said the duo did not possess the required licence to procure such a large cache of explosives. When questioned, they did not provide any proof. Both were taken into custody and booked under various sections of the Explosives Act.

Police had taken them into custody to ascertain the source. Officials suspected that the duo might have stolen the explosives and were trying to sell them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Arrested
explosives

What's Brewing

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

 