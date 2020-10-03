Duo 'attacks' marshals for imposing mask fine, arrested

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 03 2020, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 02:45 ist
Bengaluru authorities have launched a crackdown on people not wearing masks in public places. DH PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION

Two people were arrested in East Bengaluru for attacking BBMP marshals after they were asked to pay the fine for not wearing masks. 

Arun Thippanna, 26, and Jagadish G Prakash, 28, were walking in a public place in KR Puram without wearing masks. When marshals asked them to pay a fine, they picked an argument with them. Things soon got out of hand, and the duo attacked them. 

Passersby intervened and caught the duo. KR Puram police detained them and booked them for assaulting on-duty government servants and criminal intimidation. A court later remanded them in judicial custody. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
BBMP
COVID-19
Coronavirus

