Duo 'attacks' marshals for imposing mask fine, arrested

Two people were arrested in East Bengaluru for attacking BBMP marshals after they were asked to pay the fine for not wearing masks.

Arun Thippanna, 26, and Jagadish G Prakash, 28, were walking in a public place in KR Puram without wearing masks. When marshals asked them to pay a fine, they picked an argument with them. Things soon got out of hand, and the duo attacked them.

Passersby intervened and caught the duo. KR Puram police detained them and booked them for assaulting on-duty government servants and criminal intimidation. A court later remanded them in judicial custody.