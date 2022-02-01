Duo cheats bizman of lakhs in the guise of selling used cars; booked

A 34-year-old businessman approached the CK Achukattu police urging action against two men who allegedly cheated him of several lakhs on the pretext of selling used cars.

Bhagavan Rao M Potdar, a resident of Govindarajanagar in West Bengaluru, runs a transport business in his native Kalaburagi. He stated in his complaint that he met the suspects Keshavamurthy and Shashidhar D C in 2019 when he was in search of a used car for his personal use.

The suspects convinced Potdar into buying used cars in Bengaluru and selling them in Kalaburagi for a huge profit.

Accordingly, Potdar paid Rs 12.5 lakh to Keshavamurthy to buy a Toyota Innova Crysta and Rs 10 lakh to Shashidhar who had promised the same vehicle. The duo got the money but did not deliver the vehicles.

Potdar waited for more than a year for them to at least return the money. He later filed the complaint on learning that the duo had cheated him.

The CK Achukattu police have registered a cheating case against the duo and are investigating.

