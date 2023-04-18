Duo cheats disabled man promising govt loan in Bengaluru

A disabled man has approached the police accusing two people of taking Rs 4.5 lakh from him promising to get a government loan meant for people with disability.

Mariyappanapalya resident Kumar K, 40, said in his complaint to the Vidhana Soudha police that the duo Rangaswamy and Sudheer cheated him and two others, including a woman.

Kumar, who works as a middleman getting income, caste and other certificates, met Rangaswamy in Kandaya Bhavan in September last year. “I cannot walk independently and need help,” Kumar said. “I asked Rangaswamy to help me get into Kandaya Bhavan.”

He said Rangaswamy introduced himself as the president of an organisation and asked for his details. “He told me that he would get a Rs 15-lakh loan for free from the government for people with disability. Though I initially refused the loan, he convinced me,” Kumar said.

Rangaswamy asked him for Rs 1.5 lakh to pay the officials. When Kumar said he did not have the money, Rangaswamy said he would help him pay half the amount, which he could return after getting the loan. “I took a hand loan, borrowed from my children’s scholarship and made it up with my savings to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to him,” he said.

Rangaswamy later asked Kumar to introduce other people with disability so that he could get them loans as well. “I introduced Parvathi and Manoj H to him. Altogether, we paid them Rs 4.5 lakh,” Kumar had mentioned in his complaint.

Rangaswamy then brought in Sudheer, whom he introduced as his brother-in-law, and Kumar paid him Rs 40,000 using a mobile app. “They assured that they would get the loan sanctioned by November. Rangaswamy also offered my wife a job in Vidhana Soudha and collected Rs 25,000. But then he switched off his phone and is on the run,” Kumar said.

A senior officer said Rangaswamy informed Kumar that he holds the position of the president of a Dalit organisation from Chitradurga district. A case has been filed against him on charges of cheating, and further investigation is underway.