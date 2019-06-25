Duo fakes HC stay order to evade arrest warrant

Two habitual offenders from Uttar Pradesh allegedly forged a high court stay order to evade a non-bailable warrant.

The deputy registrar of the High Court of Karnataka has filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station about the forgery which came to light after the Uttar Pradesh police wrote to the special public prosecutor (SPP) seeking confirmation about the stay order.

The UP police had obtained a non-bailable warrant against Vikki Singh and Vishal Singh, who would often fly to Bengaluru and other major cities, steal Bajaj Pulsar motorbikes and commit chain-snatchings. They would park the stolen bikes in the parking lots of railway stations or bus stations and travel to their hometown by train to dispose of the booty. They are suspected in several robberies, according to the police.

After the UP police got the warrant, the suspects submitted the stay order by forging the seal and signature of the judge concerned.