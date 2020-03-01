Duo forges surety to get bail for murder accused

The Halasuru Gate police are on the lookout for two people who tried to secure bail for a man accused of attempted murder with fake sureties.

The alert sheristadar of the ACMM court caught the duo who tried to present the fake sureties to get bail for Shanmugam, the accused lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison. Pushpa D, the sheristadar of the 2nd ACMM court, has filed a complaint against Murugesh (58) and Moses (51), residents of Ragigudda in JP Nagar. Based on her complaint, the police have taken up a case of forgery and cheating. The duo claimed they were employees of ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar and submitted their salary certificates, ID cards and Aadhaar cards before the court. Pushpa reached out to the ESI’s assistant director for authentication and discovered that the documents were forged and no one by such names were working with ESI. The matter was brought before the magistrate and the bail application for the accused was cancelled.

The police suspect the two men are related to Shanmugam, a carpenter arrested for an attack on his live-in partner in August 2019.