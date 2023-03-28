Duo held for selling vehicles with fake documents in Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two people who cheated finance companies to buy SUVs by submitting fake documents.

Officials seized seven SUVs worth around Rs 80 lakh from R Pradeep Kumar and Mansoor Mirza, both aged 38.

The duo was arrested based on a complaint by Mohan Kumar, area manager of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, with the Mico Layout police.

The manager stated in his complaint that Pradeep visited his office in 2018 and applied for a loan to buy vehicles, claiming to be the owner of a Bengaluru transport solutions company.

After verifying the documents Pradeep had produced regarding his company and residence, the company granted loans to buy six Mahindra Xylo SUVs.

Since Pradeep did not pay even a single installment, recovery agents visited the office address he provided only to find that no such company was operating there. He had faked his residential address, too.

Two years later, the finance firm received a call from the Electronics City RTO office informing them that an SUV registration transfer application had come from the RTO in Hyderabad with a fake no objection certificate (NOC).

The firm learnt that fake documents had been created for five other SUVs and one had been sold in Hyderabad.

Investigating the case, police nabbed Pradeep and found he had created fake documents for the vehicles bearing fake registration numbers with Mirza’s help. He later sold the vehicles in Hyderabad.