Duo kills drunken man for teasing them in Bengaluru

Two people killed a 38-year-old man after he called one of them ‘kunta’ (a lame person) after getting drunk in a bar near Srigandhakaval on Wednesday night.

The deceased Vijay Kumar aka Viji, a resident of Srigandhakaval and native of Amruthur in Tumakuru district, is known to the accused — 28-year-old Girish and 33-year-old Lokesh, both goods vehicle drivers. Girish resides in Annapoorneshwarinagar and Lokesh in Govindarajanagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 11.20 pm at the junction of 'A' Cross and 4th Main in Health Layout, Srigandhakaval.

Girish had been injured in an accident and had difficulty walking. Viji used to work as a supplier at the Chamundeshwari bar and restaurant in Srigandhakaval, but was dismissed due to his alcoholism and drinking during working hours. As regulars to the bar, Girish and Lokesh knew Viji.

After being sacked, Viji had returned to his native place and was back in the city a fortnight ago. He visited the bar daily.

On Wednesday, Viji began drinking at the bar around 7 pm, while Girish and Lokesh came around 10.30 pm and got drunk. They asked Viji to pay for their drinks, but Viji teased Girish as 'kunta' and refused to pay. The altercation continued in the bar until they eventually left at 11.20 pm. They fought again in an adjacent lane.

In a fit of rage, the duo assaulted Viji. They struck his head with a hollow brick after he fell on the road and fled the scene. The cashier at the bar, Lakkanagowda, alerted the police, resulting in the duo’s swift arrest. They have since been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.