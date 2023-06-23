Duo kills drunken man for teasing them in Bengaluru

Duo kills drunken man for teasing them in Bengaluru

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 11.20 pm

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2023, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 02:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people killed a 38-year-old man after he called one of them ‘kunta’ (a lame person) after getting drunk in a bar near Srigandhakaval on Wednesday night.

The deceased Vijay Kumar aka Viji, a resident of Srigandhakaval and native of Amruthur in Tumakuru district, is known to the accused — 28-year-old Girish and 33-year-old Lokesh, both goods vehicle drivers. Girish resides in Annapoorneshwarinagar and Lokesh in Govindarajanagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 11.20 pm at the junction of 'A' Cross and 4th Main in Health Layout, Srigandhakaval.

Girish had been injured in an accident and had difficulty walking. Viji used to work as a supplier at the Chamundeshwari bar and restaurant in Srigandhakaval, but was dismissed due to his alcoholism and drinking during working hours. As regulars to the bar, Girish and Lokesh knew Viji.

After being sacked, Viji had returned to his native place and was back in the city a fortnight ago. He visited the bar daily.

On Wednesday, Viji began drinking at the bar around 7 pm, while Girish and Lokesh came around 10.30 pm and got drunk. They asked Viji to pay for their drinks, but Viji teased Girish as 'kunta' and refused to pay. The altercation continued in the bar until they eventually left at 11.20 pm. They fought again in an adjacent lane.

In a fit of rage, the duo assaulted Viji. They struck his head with a hollow brick after he fell on the road and fled the scene. The cashier at the bar, Lakkanagowda, alerted the police, resulting in the duo’s swift arrest. They have since been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

 