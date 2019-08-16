Duo loitering near KIA on I-Day raises alarm bells

Two men loitering "suspiciously" near the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) compound in the early hours of August 15 have put the police and security agencies on alert.

The duo had parked their car close to the airport compound opposite Anneshwara village in northern Bengaluru. A CISF guard stationed on a watchtower spotted them. The CISF relayed the message to the International Airport police station.

Police constable Hanumantha Kathral and a probationary sub-inspector patrolling the nearby Kannamangala Gate were sent to the spot around 1.15 am.

When the policemen asked them what they were doing there, the duo asked them to mind their own business. When the policemen tried to assert their authority, the duo allegedly abused and threatened them.

The policemen didn't escalate the matter and let the men go after noting down the registration number of their car. Kathral, however, filed an official complaint later. Police have booked the unidentified men for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.