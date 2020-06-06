Duo on way to funeral killed in accident

Duo on way to funeral killed in accident

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2020, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 03:23 ist

Two young men were killed on the spot after a Canter hit their motorcycle at the Bhattarahalli signal in eastern Bengaluru's KR Puram on Wednesday night. 

Murali (22) and Madesha (18), who worked at a salon in Marathahalli and hailed from Bangarpet taluk in Kolar district, are the deceased. 

A senior police officer said the duo was going to attend a funeral on Thursday morning. But they were hit by the Canter and fell on the road, dying instantly. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

