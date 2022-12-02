Duo selling fake antiques held in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two people who tried selling urns, idols and coins claiming they are antiques that would bring fortune to buyers.

Police have seized an urn, a Nandi idol, three coins, and a telescope from the arrested Molakalmuru (Chitradurga district) natives Mahammed Mustafa, 38, and Mohammed Mubeen, 44.

The duo confessed to the police that they bought the items from a stranger in Molakalmuru and came to Bengaluru to sell them.

The suspects have been booked under charges of cheating, and further investigation is on.