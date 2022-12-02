Duo selling fake antiques held in Bengaluru

Duo selling fake antiques held in Bengaluru

The duo confessed to the police that they bought the items from a stranger in Molakalmuru and came to Bengaluru to sell them

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 03:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested two people who tried selling urns, idols and coins claiming they are antiques that would bring fortune to buyers.

Police have seized an urn, a Nandi idol, three coins, and a telescope from the arrested Molakalmuru (Chitradurga district) natives Mahammed Mustafa, 38, and Mohammed Mubeen, 44.

The duo confessed to the police that they bought the items from a stranger in Molakalmuru and came to Bengaluru to sell them. 

The suspects have been booked under charges of cheating, and further investigation is on.

bengaluru crime
Bengaluru news

