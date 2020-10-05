Duo who planned to cheat Nepalis with demonetised currency arrested

The RT Nagar police have arrested two men accused of scheming to cheat people in Nepal with demonetised currency notes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Dharmendra Kumar stated that the accused have been identified as Mudassir Nazir (32), a resident of Sultanpalya in RT Nagar, and Sheikh Tufail Ali alias Salman (25), from Odisha.

Police said they have seized demonetised notes in Rs,1000 denomination, amounting to Rs 1 crore, from the accused.

Kumar said police received a tip-off that Nazir has demonetised currency notes in his possession and took him into custody. They found demonetised currency notes worth Rs 80 lakh while raiding Nazir’s house. In addition, police also unearthed Rs 20 lakh demonetised currency notes from Ali’s house that they raided later.

The investigation revealed that the duo bought the demonetised notes from one Rahman paying Rs 2.5 lakh and had plans to circulate the notes among people in Nepal who still believe that the banned currency notes are valid.