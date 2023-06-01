E-Governance officer’s laptop stolen in Bengaluru

Lack of adequate security measures and the absence of CCTV cameras in MS Building in Bengaluru have come into focus following the recent theft of a laptop belonging to an e-governance officer. The incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of the building and the need for enhanced security arrangements. The stolen laptop, valued for its sensitive data, was reported missing during office hours,

Unknown miscreants stole the laptop belonging to an e-governance officer from her office in MS Building.

Shockingly, none of the blocks of MS Building had CCTV cameras installed. Ironically, even the Vidhana Soudha police station is located in the same building.

Pushpa M, 39, the project manager of e-governance, has filed a complaint with Vidhana Soudha police, stating that the laptop was stolen between 2 pm and 2.45 pm on May 29. Pushpa was provided the laptop by the department for office work. After putting her laptop for charging in her office, she went to room No 419 in Vikasa Soudha for work.

Upon returning around 2.45 pm, she discovered her laptop missing. She searched everywhere in the office and realised that someone had stolen it. She immediately informed her superiors about the incident and, after obtaining permission from them, lodged a complaint with the police.

A senior officer mentioned that there are no CCTV cameras in MS Building. The only camera in the building is located outside the Vidhana Soudha police station, installed by the police department.

The government should take immediate measures to install CCTV cameras. This would help prevent such thefts to a certain extent, and in case of any incidents, the cameras would aid in identifying the culprits. The security staff deployed at the entrance of each block usually do not thoroughly check every person entering or exiting the building, the officer stated.

A senior police officer confirmed that a theft case has been registered regarding the stolen laptop, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits. Initially, the complainant had reported the incident on the e-lost portal and later filed a complaint at the police station.

Past incidents

In August 2022, a decomposed body was discovered in a sump in MS Building. Due to the absence of CCTV footage, the police faced difficulties in determining whether it was a murder or an accidental death.

In March 2018, the then Lokayukta justice P Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed by an individual in his office in MS Building. Security measures were subsequently enhanced in that part of the building, but not in other blocks, according to the officer.

in May 2016, an accidental fire broke out in the Revenue Department's Land Acquisition office in MS Building. Numerous files were destroyed in the incident.