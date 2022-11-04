Eatery owner kills himself over 'harassment' from financier

An eatery owner allegedly killed himself after being harassed by a financier to repay a loan of Rs 1 lakh.

Dayananda (38) was found hanging on November 1 in his house located in Indiranagar near Peenya, North Bengaluru. In a purported death note recovered from his trouser pocket, he has named a financier named Venkatesh for harassing him.

Dayananda ran an eatery named Anandarushi in Dobbspet, an industrial town on Bengaluru's northern outskirts.

His wife and neighbours broke into the house after Dayananda didn't open the door or answer phone calls. Dayananda was alone at home while his wife had returned from work. Dayananda's father-in-law had taken the couple's children to a coaching class.

According to Dayananda's wife, he opened a restaurant in 2018 after quitting the travel business. At the time of opening the eatery, he borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Venkatesh but could not repay it because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Venkatesh had been pestering him to repay the loan, she told police.

Based on a complaint from Dayananda's wife, police have booked Venkatesh for abetment to suicide.

Police believe that Dayananda had taken loans from some more people and that his total liabilities were much higher, according to a senior officer.