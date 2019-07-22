Eco activist dies while cycling

A software engineer died on the spot after being run over by a speeding truck while cycling home in eastern Bengaluru Wednesday night, the police said.

Ramesh Kumar, 45, from Gujarat, had become an environmental activist and would often ride a bicycle.

He worked for an IT company in Whitefield.

Around 8.30 pm, he was cycling on ITPL Main Road, when a speeding truck driver knocked him down while trying to take a right turn, the police said.

Kumar lost control of the bicycle and came under the wheels of the truck. He died instantly, the police added.

The Whitefield traffic

police have opened a case and are carrying out further investigations.