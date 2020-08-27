ED arrests Kanva co-op society director

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested N Nanjundaiah, the director of Sree Kanva Souhardha Co-operative Credit Limited in a case relating to money laundering. The director is facing charges of embezzlement of society's funds.

The accused was produced before the special court for ED cases and was remanded in ED police custody for seven days. The ED had taken up the investigation based on three FIRs registered by the Basaveshwaranagar police in the city. The investigation conducted by the ED, so far, has revealed that N Nanjundaiah is the mastermind of the fraud in the said society.

An official said that he had diverted more than Rs 180 crore of society funds to Kanva group of companies where he was one of the directors. He was also instrumental in clearing huge amounts of loans in favour of dubious members of the society without following proper surety and security against the loan.

The financial irregularities led to huge losses to the society and in turn to its bona fide members.