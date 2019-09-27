Education trust's secretary booked

The city police have booked four people for threatening the president of an educational trust in RT Nagar.

Based on a complaint filed by Syed Yaseen Munavar, RT Nagar police have taken up a case against Rafiulla and three others, booking them for criminal intimidation, criminal breach of trust, wrongful restraint among other IPC sections.

In his complaint, Munavar accused Rafiulla, secretary of the trust and also in-charge of a school situated in Chamundi Nagar belonging to the trust, of misappropriating funds worth Rs 16 lakh.

A few months ago, Rafiulla was arrested by police in a cheating case and was remanded in judicial custody. During Rafiulla’s absence, Munavar took charge of the school and upon auditing found large-scale misappropriation of funds.

The audit revealed that Rafiulla had misused admission fees and had not paid money to vendors, who provided uniform and textbooks to students. The accused had not even paid rent to the school building, he said in the complaint.

As Munavar was setting things right, Rafiulla, who was out on bail, came to the school along with his associates on Tuesday and stopped Munavvar from entering the school premises, threatening him with dire consequences if he did so.

He allegedly created ruckus and even did not allow the students and the other staff to enter the school. Based on Munavar’s complaint, RT Nagar police have taken up a case.