Eight-month pregnant woman found dead, husband arrested

An eight-month pregnant woman was found dead in her house on the city’s northern outskirts on Saturday.

Police have arrested Santosh, the 28-year-old husband of Soundarya, 19, for abetment to suicide and domestic violence. A court has remanded him in judicial custody.

Santosh is a garment factory worker, and so was Soundarya. The couple lived in a rented house in Shivanapura near Madanayakanahalli.

Soundarya’s mother Mallamma has filed a complaint with Madanayakanahalli police against her son-in-law.

Soundarya and Santosh had a love marriage in August last year against the wishes of their families. Soundarya’s colleagues performed ‘seemantha’ (baby shower rituals) at the workplace a week ago, and she was on maternity leave since.

Mallamma told the police that Soundarya had called her and complained about Santosh’s harassment and how he often beat her up under the influence of alcohol. He also pocketed her entire pay and blew it on alcohol, she told the police.