Elderly couple found murdered at home in Bengaluru

An elderly couple was found murdered at their house in Garudacharpalya in Mahadevapura on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as Chandregowda (63) and his wife Lakshmamma (55). They were living as tenants at a rented house on the first floor of a building in RHB Colony, and the couple's family members were from KR Pete, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed there was no forced entry but the entire house looked like it was ransacked. However, the valuables in the puja room and on the woman's body were found to be intact. The police suspect the murder happened on Wednesday night and came to light on the next day morning around 10 am when a tenant of the same building went to check on the couple.

Forensic teams, fingerprint experts and dog squads visited the scene of crimes and collected and corroborated evidences. The Mahadevapura police have taken up a case of double murders and have formed three teams to detect the crime.

