Elderly couple murdered in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya

An elderly couple was found murdered in their rented house in Kamakshipalya police station limits on Wednesday morning. The deceased couple is identified as Narasimha Raju, 70, and his wife Saraswathi, 60, residents of Ranghanathapura behind Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple. The couple's son Santosh has been missing ever since the incident came to light. Police are suspecting his role behind the murder.

The couple is from Mysuru and were staying in a rented house along with their son and daughter-in-law for the last one year.

The incident came to light when their housemaid came to work in the morning. As the door was open, the maid entered the house to find Raju dead on the floor in the hall while Saraswathi was found dead in a room. She immediately alerted the police control room about the incident, the Kamakshipalya police rushed to the spot and collected evidence.

According to the couple's neighbours, Santosh used to often fight with his parents and two months ago when he had assaulted them, the couple had sought the help of a woman neighbour to file a complaint with the police. But they didn't file a complaint after discussing it with their friends.

Raju was a marriage broker and Saraswathi was a teacher. Both of them had stopped working. Santosh's wife, who is pregnant, is in her parents' house at present.

Police suspect the couple were killed on Tuesday night and Santosh has been missing since then. He is an auditor by profession.

Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ramesh B, have visited the spot and taken measures to detect the case. Kamakshipalya police have taken up the case of murder and investigating all possible angles. They are also verifying if any valuables are missing from the house.

Dog squad, fingerprint experts and forensic science laboratory officials have reached the spot to collect evidence.

