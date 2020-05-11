Elderly couple murdered in JP Nagar, cops suspect property dispute

A retired government employee and his wife were brutally murdered in their South Bengaluru home on Sunday evening. Police suspect that some relatives having a property dispute with the couple hired killers for the job.

Govindappa, 65, and his wife Shanthamma, were found stabbed to death at their home in RBI Layout, JP Nagar, sometime after their son stepped out for an errand. The murder came to light when the son returned home, a senior police officer said.

Police are investigating a property dispute that the couple had with their family members. They also questioned the son, besides reviewing CCTV footage and tracing eyewitnesses. A special police team has been put on the job.

A case of double murder has been registered at the jurisdictional Konanakunte police station.