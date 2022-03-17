Elderly man sleeping on footpath bludgeoned to death

An elderly man was found bludgeoned to death on the footpath of Hegganahalli Main Road in Rajagopalanagar, Northwest Bengaluru.

An officer from the Rajagopalanagar police said that they believed that the killers had crushed Krishnappa’s head with a stone.

Krishnappa, a native of Sira in Tumakuru, had been sleeping on the footpath since Monday night. In the early hours of Tuesday, a passerby noticed him lying unconscious in a pool of blood and called the police.

Krishnappa was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment but he succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning.

Murder case

Rajagopalanagar police, who had earlier taken up a case of attempted murder, have now opened a case of murder and are carrying out further investigations.

For now, police do not seem to have any leads as to who killed Krishnappa and why. Investigations are still under way, an officer said.

