Elderly woman killed by speeding car while deboarding bus

Elderly woman killed by car while deboarding bus

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 09 2022, 04:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 09:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An elderly woman who was injured in a hit-and-run incident near Yelahanka’s KHB Colony died on Monday night.

Preliminary reports reveal that an over-speeding car hit Muniyamma (75) as she was walking on the roadside with her daughter-in-law Monika at 7.45 pm on Sunday, leaving her severely injured.

Monika rushed her to Yelahanka Government Hospital and the septuagenarian was later shifted to Victoria Hospital. Muniyamma died at 8.30 pm on Monday.

In her police complaint, Monika said she accompanied Muniyamma to Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapura on Sunday.

They got down from the bus at Yelahanka when a car brushed Muniyamma and sped away.

Police are searching for the car and the driver.

Bengaluru
Road accident
Crime
Karnataka
Karnataka News

