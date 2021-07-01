Elderly woman loses Rs 13 lakh in online fraud

The fraudster changed her mobile number linked to the bank

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2021, 01:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 02:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A 69-year-old woman who responded to a message from cybercriminals on her mobile phone lost Rs 13 lakh.

JP Nagar resident Harshita (name changed) received a message on June 22 that she needed to update her Know Your Customer (KYC) details.

When she called up the number mentioned in the message, the person who responded introduced himself as a bank employee and misled her saying her account has been blocked since she did not update her KYC details. Harshita gave him her bank details.

The next day she realised that Rs 12.89 lakh had been siphoned off from her account. The fraudster changed her mobile number linked to the bank and transferred the money to his account. 

South CEN police have registered a case of cheating and also invoked the Information Technology Act.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Online fraud

