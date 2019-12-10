Electrician dies after touching internet cable

An electrical worker died after touching an internet cable laid over a live power line in southern Bengaluru at the weekend, police said.

Ananda G S, 38, left his Nagarabhavi home at 8.30 am on Saturday for work. His employer, Govinda, had asked him to fix some electrical problem at the house of a man named Ramachandra Acharya in Banashankari 3rd Stage. While checking the electric problem, Ananda touched the internet cable and got electrocuted, said a senior police officer.

Police investigation showed that the internet cable had been damaged and was touching the live power line. Electricity passed through the internet cable. When Ananda touched it, he felt electric shocks and fell to the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer added.

Following a complaint by Ananda's wife Rangamma, Girinagar police booked the house owner, a private cable company and Bescom officials for causing death by negligence. The bereaved family said neither the house owner nor Ananda's employer had provided him with any safety gear.