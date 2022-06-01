Employee arrested for bizman’s murder brought to city  

The suspected killer of septuagenarian Chamarajpet businessman Jugraj Jain, who was arrested in Gujarat two days ago, was brought to the city on Tuesday night.

Police said Jaipur native Bijaram, employed at Jain’s shop and who was arrested by the Amirgadh police in Deesa division of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, had been produced in the local court and brought to Bengaluru under warrant.

A senior officer said Bijaram will be produced before the court on Wednesday and will be taken into police custody for further investigation.

Bijaram is tight-lipped about where he hid the valuables stolen from Jain’s house after brutally slaying his employer, though police suspect that he must have disposed of some of the stolen valuables with help from an associate.

Bijaram had been caught by the Amirgadh police as they were on vehicle-checking duty. Police stopped the truck in which Bijaram was travelling to check the materials being transported. Finding his behaviour suspicious, they thoroughly checked him and found gold, silver and Rs 24 lakh in cash.

Jain's family told the police that they are not sure precisely how many valuables have been stolen from their house.