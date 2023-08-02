Employee dies in road accident in Bengaluru

Employee dies in road accident in Bengaluru

J B Nagar traffic police identified the victim as Aditya Luke Kujur, a talent acquisition specialist in a security company.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 02 2023, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 02:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 27-year-old employee in a security firm was killed in a road accident near the Indiranagar 100ft road early on Wednesday.

J B Nagar traffic police identified the victim as Aditya Luke Kujur, a talent acquisition specialist in a security company. They noted that he was possibly speeding on his way from the 1st cross road to the 12 Main Road when he lost control and rammed his bike into the cement divider near Magnolia Bakery around 12.30 am on Wednesday. 

He suffered severe head injuries due to the impact and was taken to the Chinmaya Mission hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Aditya originally hailed from Adityapur, a suburb in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and lived in HSR Layout.

