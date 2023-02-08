Employee of cash management firm on run with Rs 1.03 cr

Employee of cash management firm on the run with Rs 1.03 crore

The Madiwala police registered a case on February 1 against Rajesh Mesta for cheating and criminal breach of trust

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 08 2023, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 04:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 31-year-old man working with a private cash management firm allegedly fled with Rs 1.03 crore which was supposed to be deposited in ATMs.

The Madiwala police registered a case on February 1 against Rajesh Mesta for cheating and criminal breach of trust. They have launched a manhunt.

According to a complaint filed by Raghavendra S, deputy manager of the firm, Mesta didn’t report for work for three days. The fraud came to light when they checked the cash records.

As per the complaint, Rs 1,03,04,300 has been misappropriated by Mesta.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

theft
Bengaluru
Crime

What's Brewing

Sound at seventy 

Sound at seventy 

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

We are fine, yet not fine: Turkish people in Delhi

We are fine, yet not fine: Turkish people in Delhi

'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'

'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

 