Employee of cash management firm on the run with Rs 1.03 crore

A 31-year-old man working with a private cash management firm allegedly fled with Rs 1.03 crore which was supposed to be deposited in ATMs.

The Madiwala police registered a case on February 1 against Rajesh Mesta for cheating and criminal breach of trust. They have launched a manhunt.

According to a complaint filed by Raghavendra S, deputy manager of the firm, Mesta didn’t report for work for three days. The fraud came to light when they checked the cash records.

As per the complaint, Rs 1,03,04,300 has been misappropriated by Mesta.