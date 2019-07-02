Employees cheat IT firm of Rs 1.4 crore

The employees of a reputed IT company have been accused of cheating the firm of Rs 1.42 crore by creating anonymous login ids to transfer the money.

The admin of Aegis Customer Support Services Pvt Ltd, a software company at ITPL in Whitefield, filed a complaint against its employees for cheating the company of $2,06,337 (about Rs 1.42 crore) and transferring the amount into their accounts.

Rakesh Kumar B K, a software engineer and also the admin at Aegis, stated in his complaint before the Whitefield police that the employees of the company had created anonymous login ids on July 23, 2018. Since then, they have transferred a total of $206337.

Kumar sought legal action against the staff. The police have booked them for cheating and criminal breach of trust.